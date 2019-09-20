RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Wayne Howard King, 68, passed away on May 17, 2019, at home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Wayne was born in Kingston to the late Howard W. King Jr. and Arlene Gilbertson King. He resided in Kingston until moving to Rio Rancho, N.M., in 1986. Mr. King was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Rio Rancho, N.M.

Wayne graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School, Williamsport Community College and ABQ Technical/Vocational Institute. Wayne retired from Intel Corp. after 21 years.

Surviving are daughter Jessica (John L.) Carey, of Kingston Township; brother John W. (Kathy) King, of Simpson; sister Beverly (Daniel V.) Retzena Jr., of Shavertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation Society of New Mexico handled arrangements. Private memorial services were held.

Donations in Wayne's memory can be made to Inc., P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, or Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 S. Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.