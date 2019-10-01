We lost a loving husband, father, brother and friend to cancer; Wayne R. Rinehimer, 67, of Berwick, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 16, 1952, in Nanticoke, a son of the late Claude H. and Helen E. Rinehimer.

Wayne graduated from Berwick High School in 1970 and received his associate's degree from Williamsport Area Community College. He worked for his father at C.H. Rinehimer Equipment as a child and then purchased it in 1986. He belonged to the Pennsylvania Farmers Association. He enjoyed doing yard work, fixing things and finding creative ways to find a way to fix things. He enjoyed working; working every day until a week before his passing. He also enjoyed seeing customers and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Merlin E. Rinehimer, who passed away 33 years to the day from Wayne.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda I. (Oblosser) Rinehimer, whom he married Feb. 16, 1985, two daughters, Bridget D. Rinehimer and partner, Ian Sons, of Bloomington, Ind., and Jennie M. Carr, of Chestertown, Md.; two grandchildren, Isaac and Ally Sons; and a brother, Carl E. Rinehimer and his wife Laura, of Berwick.

Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at James L. Hinckley Jr. Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1024 N. Market St., Berwick, PA 18603. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery (Walnut Street). The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service. The family would like everyone to dress casual. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jameslhinckleyjrfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions to a local FFA or 4-H.