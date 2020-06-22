Wayne Robert Olevian
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LARKSVILLE — Wayne Robert Olevian, 71, of Larksville, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Brechun Olevian and graduated from Larksville High School in 1966. Wayne joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter M-14, Marksman 45-Caliber Pistol, and Sharpshooter M-16 badges. He later worked as a laborer and truck driver for Malpas Blacktop, Kaminski Brothers stone quarry and Popple Construction and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union. Wayne enjoyed gardening, watching golf and Penn State football. He also enjoyed attending to his two parakeets and relaxing on his backyard swing with his canine friend Max.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Michael. Wayne is survived by his brother, David and David's wife, Mary Olevian; nephew, Dane Olevian and Dane's wife, Doris Chen; and nieces, Andrea Olevian and Lisa Husted. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved