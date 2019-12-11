WILKES-BARRE — Wilbur F. Hayes, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home.

Born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Evelyn Stritesky and Wilbur M. Hayes.

Wilbur attended high school in Newton, Massachusetts; earned a Bachelors from Colby College in Maine; and earned both his M.S. and Ph.D. from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. Wilbur continued as a NIH Postdoctoral Fellow at Yale University.

In 1967, Wilbur became an assistant professor of the Department of Biology at Wilkes College and, a few years later, associate professor. Almost two decades after that, Wilkes became Wilkes University. He also served as a Visiting Associate Professor at Northeastern University in Massachusetts 1987 to 1988. Wilbur continued to teach biology at Wilkes through 2000; he was often seen walking to Wilkes from his home.

Much of his research literally focused using electron microscopy and his frequent target: Limulus, the Atlantic horseshoe crab.

Among the honors Wilbur earned and received: Eagle Scout rank from BSA in 1952 and Honor of Colonel from Wilkes University in 2004. He supported many charities and served as chairman of the board for the northeast Pennsylvania chapter of the American Heart Association. He was a member of the Society for Integrative and Comparative Biology, the Microscopy Society of America, and Sigma Xi, the scientific research honor society for scientists and engineers.

In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Lynn Ehrensperger, and his ex-wife, Dawn Waldorf.

Surviving are his nephews, Steven Ehrensperger and Ted Ehr; niece, Lynn London; and cousins in Wisconsin, California and Arizona.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, gathering, at 11 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Dr. Robert Zanicky will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to Wilkes University or to a .

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.