HANOVER TWP. — William A. Weidner, age 74, of Lyndwood, Hanover Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born June 4, 1944, in Hanover Township, he was the son of the late August Weidner and Grace Hope Weidner. He was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1962. During high school, he played on the basketball team. William was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Lee Park, Hanover Township.

Prior to his retirement, he was a member of the Local Laborers Union 130 and had worked many years at the Salem Township Nuclear Power Plant and with Henkels & McCoy Construction Group. William was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Bill. He also had great memories of fishing with his younger brother, Gus, throughout his childhood. He was a die hard New York Mets fan. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and the family dog, Lex.

Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, the former Mary Barbara Maceiko; son, William J. Weidner and his wife, Terri, of Hanover Township; grandchildren, Natalie and Jillian Weidner; sisters, Joan Weidner Rish, of Hanover Township, Ruth Weidner Lawlor and her husband, Jerry, of Tannersville, and Patricia Weidner, of Hanover Township; brother, August Weidner and his wife, Rose, of Souderton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:45 a.m. at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church Youth Ministry, 420 Main Road, Hanover Township, PA 18706, in William's memory.

William's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses, caregivers and staff at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes Barre, for their loving care and compassion during William's stay.

