DALLAS — William Albert Shaner, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

Born June 12, 1942, in Shenandoah to the late William Shaner and Alice Lewis Shaner, Bill most recently resided in Dallas.

Bill attended the Milton Hershey School for Boys, where he was active in the glee club. Bill graduated from Milton Hershey Junior College and Wilkes College, where he received his bachelor's degree in commerce and finance. Prior to retirement, Bill worked for Commonwealth Telephone Co. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Telephone Pioneers and was on the board of the Boy Scouts of America. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his children, Heather Shaner and Scott Shaner; and his sisters, Jacqueline Shaner, Wilma Robel and Joan Brocious.

Surviving are his sons, David Shaner and his wife, Terri, and Todd Shaner and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren Cameron, Xander and Brody.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or call 1-800-822-6344. Memorial ID number is 11580894.