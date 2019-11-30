WILKES-BARRE — William J. Bergstrasser, Jr., Wilkes-Barre, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Nanticoke.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Evelyn and William Bergstrasser Sr. and was a graduate of GAR High School and Wilkes College, where he received his degree in accounting. He was a devout fan of Penn State and the New York Knicks.

William is survived by his son, Kris of York; daughter Paula of Nanticoke; sister Jane Struzzeri and her husband, Phil of Endicott, New York. He was the loving grandfather of Peter, Katherine, Elizabeth, William Kanjorski of Nanticoke, and Isabella Bergstrasser of York.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Hershey Penn State Childrens Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

Arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc. Wilkes-Barre.