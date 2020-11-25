KINGSTON — William C. Jones, 86, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born in Plymouth, son of the late Oswald and Josephine Tovey Jones. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Harter High School, Class of 1952; then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served for 20 years, serving in Vietnam and retiring with the rank of TSgt, receiving the Bronze Star. Upon retiring, he was employed in the safety and security department by First Eastern Bank for 20 years.

Bill was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight of the Assumpta Council #3987; charter member of the Fourth Degree Our Lady of Czestochowa Assembly and its first Faithful Navigator. He was a former District Deputy and served the State Council in various positions.

He also held membership in the V.F.W. Post 283 of Kingston, St. Ignatius Holy Name Society; and was a past board member of LuzARC and the Hoyt Library.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Donald and Joseph (Red) Jones.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Josephine Kotarski; daughter, Barbara, of Kingston; son, David, of Telford; daughter, Susan, of Kingston; son, Richard, of Kingston; grandchildren, Derek, of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Leah, of Deltona, Fla., James, of Pringle; great-grandson, Gabriel, of Deltona, Fla.; sister-in-law, Stella Medon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church, with interment in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.