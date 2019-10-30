WILKES-BARRE — William Charles Bogutzki passed away in his sleep at his home in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 28, 2019. An avid traveler, his journey began on Sept. 5, 1956, in Lincoln, Nebraska, born to William Bogutzki Jr. and Rosemary Haughney Bogutzki.

Following in his father's footsteps, William enlisted in the Air Force in 1974 after being a part of the Civil Air Patrol while in high school. He was trained at the School of Health Care Sciences in San Antonio, Texas, and worked his way up from airman to sergeant. William spent four years stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, and whilst there, took the time to see much of the country and experience what it had to offer. He was drawn to German wines and even studied it for a time. William was proud of his work in the military, even signing up for a second term. William returned back to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area in 1985, following a year in Texas. He worked for Atlantic Financial, but soon retired due to a disability. William spent the rest of his life living as he chose and in 1992 met Lena Schutz. In 1995, he fathered his only child.

William had an outgoing personality. Anyone who spoke to him was entranced by the stories of the life he lived. He was a great lover of music and was always at concerts. William was almost never at home when you wanted him to be. He would most likely be found out in nature, as he loved to walk. He had a stubborn demeanor with an unchangeable resolve. But he was also a kind man and loved to help people.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Haughney Bogutzki.

He is survived by his daughter, Natasha Bogutzki and her husband, Darren Moore, of Shavertown; the love of his life, Lena Schutz, of Wilkes-Barre; his father, William Bogutzki Jr., of Swoyersville; his sisters, Rosemary Barke and her husband, Charles, and Catherine Greissman and her husband, Jim; his stepdaughter, Patricia Walton; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call upon the family at 10 a.m. with a blessing service to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek. The Rev. James Alco will officiate. A private interment will follow for family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in William's name to St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen.