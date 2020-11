William Charles Schwab, 85, of West Pittston, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Joanne McGarry Schwab. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William Street, Pittston. To leave an on-line condolence, visit William's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com