JENKINS TWP. — William D. Miller, Esquire, 88, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Township, where he had resided for the past year.

Born in Pittston on April 7, 1931, he was the son of the late William C. and Ethel Davis Miller. Bill had one sibling, his beloved sister, the late Margaret Miller Nocito.

Bill was a proud graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1949. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College and his law degree from the Temple University School of Law.

Prior to matriculating at Lafayette, Bill served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany for much of his time in the Army.

After graduating from law school and being admitted to the bar, he was in private practice in Philadelphia for a number of years. Thereafter, he relocated to Harrisburg, where he served in the Office of Chief Counsel of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation until his retirement.

Bill joined the Harrisburg Lions Club in 1966. He later became president of the club and remained active with the Lions even after completing his presidency. A devout Catholic, Bill for many years attended daily Mass at his parish in Harrisburg, where he also served as a lector.

He was a regular attendee at the annual Lehigh vs. Lafayette football game, which is the oldest rivalry in college football. He also enjoyed his many Windjammer cruises, as well as sailing his boat on the Chesapeake Bay.

Bill also enjoyed spending the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter holidays with his sister, brother-in-law and their five children and their families. He especially enjoyed the post-dinner family card games.

Bill is survived by his brother-in-law, James Nocito, and by James and Margaret's children: Attorneys Frank (Lori), Joseph (Kristine), and John (Attorney Jennifer) Nocito, James M. Nocito and Margaret Nocito Balberchak (Michael). He is also survived by Joseph's four sons, John's two sons, Margaret's three daughters and Margaret's two grandsons; as well as a number of cousins. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Baba" to his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend, Louise Hutchinson.

Friends and family may call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Corpus Christi Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Interment, Pittston Cemetery.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and that memorial contributions be made to the .

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, see Bill's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.