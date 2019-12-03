William Dankos, known as "Slim" by his family and friends, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Nov. 27, 2019.

Slim was Ashley's "Hometown Hero" in the 1940s due to his basketball skills that led the Ashley Rockets to the 1949 state finals against Kane.

After attending Temple University he joined the Army where he received an honorable discharge. He then returned home and played for the Wilkes-Barre Barons for a couple of seasons. From there he went on to become a Washington, D.C., (Metropolitan) police officer where he retired as a detective sergeant after 22 years.

Of all his accomplishments in life the one he was most proud of was the family he created. He is survived by his bride of 65 years, Florence Dankos; two children, William (Helen) Dankos Jr. and Lisa (Ronald) Lethbridge; six grandchildren, Molly, William III, Lindsay, Jessie, John and Logan; and five great- grandchildren, Chase, Olivia, Abbi, Emma, and Grayson.