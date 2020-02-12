PITTSTON — William J. Dankulich, 81, Pittston, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township. He and his wife, Barbara O'Malley Dankulich, celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on April 20, 2019.

Born in Pittston he was a son of the late Adam Sr. and Olga Minkavage Dankulich. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1957, and attended Wyoming Seminary Business School. Prior to retirement he was employed by Pope & Talbot, Pittston Township. William was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

William's pastimes included golfing, tennis and pool. He will also be remembered for his love and pride of his garden, which he enjoyed sharing with everyone.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Emergency Room staff for their care and compassion.

He was preceded in death by brothers Michael, Adam Jr. and George Dankulich; and sister Helen Serino.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, William P. Dankulich and wife, Mary Alice, Doylestown; daughter Dawn Nolan and fiancé, Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, Hanover Township; grandchildren Gillian and Alexander Worosilla; brothers Joseph and Gerald Dankulich; and sister Ann Marie Skrocki and husband, David, all of West Pittston; brother-in-law Frank Serino; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dankulich and Elaine Dankulich; several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, to be celebrated by Father Louis A. Grippe. Everyone attending the mass is asked to go directly to the church on Saturday morning. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. The Parish Rosary Group will recite the rosary at 9:30 a.m. in the church.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or to the donor's favorite charity.

