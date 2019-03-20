HANOVER TWP. — William E. Lee, born Dec. 15, 1937, loving widower of his high school sweetheart, Marie T. Lee, of Hanover Township, joined her alongside the Lord on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

William, son of the late Edward John and Elizabeth Lee, was born in Sayre. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, where he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams and a graduate of Wilkes University, as well as a member of St. Aloysius Church in Wilkes-Barre. William was an avid sport enthusiast and was involved in many different sports concerning his children and grandchildren. His favorite sports teams were the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Lee family was a cornerstone of Hanover area for many years. They were the previous owners of the Sans Souci Mobile Home Court, along with the Sans Souci Amusement Park, which is now the land where the current Hanover Area High School is located. Hanover Township's Lee Park was named after them.

William was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Hughes. He is survived by his sister, Ann Shutta; his children, William Jr., Diane, Linda, Edward, Gary and his wife, Nancy, and Eric and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren: Joshua, Justin, Colin, Nicholas, Samantha, Matthew and Christopher; and seven great-grandchildren.

He served in the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic throughout the Korean War.

Condolences can be made to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, where viewing services will be held for family, friends and acquaintances from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, 2019.