WILKES-BARRE — God needed a very special Irish angel to be by his side and on Sept. 24, 2019, William "Bill" Edward Hogan Jr., who passed away due to serious injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident, was received by him with open arms.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of William Edward Hogan Sr. and the late Helen (McGlynn) Hogan.

He enlisted in the Pa. Army National Guard Reserves and was a member of the 109th Field Artillery Regiment in Kingston, where he held the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1992.

He met and fell in love with the former Terri Wilk and they started their life together as husband and wife on May 9, 1987, and shared 32 wonderful years together. During their marriage, they became the proud parents of two wonderful sons, Billy and Jay.

Bill had many jobs in his early years working at local restaurants and diners. He then became supervisor at Jack Williams Tire in Moosic, general manager of McCarthy Tire in Hazleton and operations manager of Service Tire Truck Center in Jessup.

In March 2017, Bill and Terri decided they were done with the blistery cold, snowy weather of Pa. and headed to Columbia, S.C., to start a new chapter in their life. There, Bill worked as operations manager for Environmental Rental Services and was the general manager of 31W Insulation. His most recent job was with Transport Care Services, were he transported veterans for their medical needs. He was only there a short time before the accident, but Bill, being the people person that he was, enjoyed this job the most.

He and wife enjoyed camping at Red Ridge Lake Campgroud in Zion Grove where they were friends with many wonderful people. He also enjoyed the yearly family vacations to Ocean City, Md., and also going with close friends to places like West Virginia, Northern Virginia and Kentucky.

He was active with the annual Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre for 38 years, working as ground crew member and then ground crew supervisor.

Bill's main priority in life was taking care of his family and would never hesitate helping someone when they asked.

He was preceeded in death by his mother, Helen; maternal grandparents, James and Helen McGlynn; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marion Hogan; nephew Daniel Hogan Jr.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his father, Bill Sr.; wife Terri; and sons Billy, with whom he resided with in S.C., and Jay, who resides in Hampton, Va.; sister Debbie and her husband, James, of Hampton, Va.; brother Daniel and his wife Louise, of Wilkes-Barre; and sister Marion, also of Wilkes-Barre; nieces Jennifer Leota, Sarah Walsh, Elizabeth Wilk and Kacie Hogan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his furry companions, his dogs Bronx, Cheyenne and Sierra.

Viewing will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, with the Rev. John S. Terry officiating. Those attending funeral are asked to meet at the church.

Funeral services are being handled by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Bill's honor to South Carolina Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assoc., 5710 N. Main St., Columbia, SC 29260.