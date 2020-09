Or Copy this URL to Share

BERWICK — William F. Hulse Sr., 72, of Berwick, formerly of Kingston, died Aug. 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



