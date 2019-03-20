HUGHESTOWN — William F. Lee III, 79, of Hughestown, passed away at home Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Born in Hughestown on Jan. 8, 1940, he was the son of the late William F. Lee Jr. and Margaret Smith Lee.

He was a graduate of Hughestown High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.

William was a self-employed truck driver for over 50 years. After retirement, he delivered local newspapers for the Citizens' Voice and Times Leader.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Gilroy Lee, in 2013; sister Mary Agnes Lee; brother Bernard Lee; and grandsons David R. Shearer Jr. and William F. Lee IV.

Surviving are sons William Lee (Lynn), of Avoca, and Patrick Lee (Mary Jo), of Old Forge; daughters Carolyn Shearer (David) Thornhurst, Michele Lee, of Wilkes-Barre, Mary Agnes Malinowski (Scott), of Mehoopany, and Billy Jean Lee, of Harveys Lake; brothers Michael Lee (Patricia), of Hughestown, and Thomas Lee (Carol), of Avoca; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a blessing service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

