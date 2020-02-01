WAPWALLOPEN — William F. Polny, 82, of Wapwallopen, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his residence. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Stanley and Mary (Klapec) Polny.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the American Legion, Post 288. He was a member of St. Mary's Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Wapwallopen.

Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors in general. He was a very active man and a caregiver to many people as his nature was very giving, caring, forgiving and patient.

Bill enjoyed spending time with and helping all those around him, especially his children and grandchildren.

Bill had a great sense of humor and his entire family will remember him as their hero and the finest role model possible.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Stella M. Gostynski, his daughters, Michele Smith and her husband Artie, of Dorrance Township, Judy Padilla and her husband, Ed, of Virginia, Pauline Rinehimer and her husband Ed, of Dorrance Township, and Angela Connors and her husband John, of Mountain Top; his sisters, Joan Charnetski, Tina Poepperling and her husband Paul, Mary Ann Gorham, and Bernice Amos; his grandchildren, Megan Yackoski and her husband Mike, Will Swartwood, Sara Rinehimer, Mike and Matt Smith, and Caitlin and Luke Padilla; as well as his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Mary's Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Wapwallopen. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army of one's choice.