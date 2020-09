TAYLOR — William G. Fletcher, 96, of Taylor, died Sept. 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Irene (Drag) Fletcher. Funeral services from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in West Scranton and entombment to follow at the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.