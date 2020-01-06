HANOVER TWP. — William G. Langdon, 97, of the Lee Park Section of Hanover Township, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in The Gardens at Tunkhannock.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late William and Cecelia Langdon. Bill was an Army Air Force veteran, serving in Italy during World War II. He was the recipient of the E.A.M.E. Service Medal, the World War II Victory Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Bill was employed by N.E. Bank Maintenance Department and later by Susquehanna Savings and Loan in numerous positions. He retired as a Property Management Supervisor for Atlantic Financial.

He was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church Bill and was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #109, where he served as a Trustee for over 46 years, and he also served on numerous committees over the years.

Bill loved to travel with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by those who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean C. Mitchell Langdon, in 1990. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Milford Langdon; sisters, Janet Wondoloski and Barbara Rolesky; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Bogdan and Claire Griffith.

Bill is survived by his brother-in-law, John Murray and his wife, Jean, of Dallas, and by his numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Wayne Kaufman will officiate. Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elk's Lodge# 109, 39 Evans St., Kingston, PA 18704, or to the .

