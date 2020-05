Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — William H. "Shallah" Jones Jr., of Wilkes-Barre, died May 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 10 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.



