SOMERSET, N.J. — William H. Tremayne, 84, died earlier this month at Parker, a nursing and assisted living facility near his home in Somerset, N.J. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was raised in Nanticoke, a son of Howard and Dorothy Davis Tremayne. His father owned and operated an appliance store on Main Street, Nanticoke, for many years. A graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wilkes College, Tremayne joined Prudential Insurance Company where he enjoyed a 36-year career, rising to senior vice president overseeing the tax department and later, the public affairs division. He also chaired the Prudential Foundation. He returned to Wilkes University, first as a member of the President's Council, after which he joined the Board of Trustees at the invitation of then President Christopher N. Breiseth. Breiseth described Bill as "the soul of common sense, never seeking to blame but always looking for solutions. He brought an unflappable temperament to the heaviest of problems. A quiet giant of a man at 6'6," he was always there for Wilkes, his alma mater and, later, Bill was elected chairman of the Board of Trustees, a position he held until 2004." He was instrumental in recruiting the next president at Wilkes, Joseph "Tim" Gilmour (2001-2012). Tim recalled Bill as a "truly great mentor, boss and friend to me." He was an outstanding, but low-key leader who successfully led the Wilkes Board and President to develop a strategic plan that would boost the university's finances, academic strength and focus and position it for a stronger future through the development of programs to serve new markets including Wilkes' highly successful graduate programs and a proposed law school. Bill ultimately became a Trustee Emeritus in 2016. Bill also had the privilege of serving on the Wilkes University Board of Trustees with his younger brother, Ron, also a Wilkes alumnus ('58), and a retired executive with IBM Corp. In 2006, Wilkes University honored both Tremayne brothers for their service and philanthropy. Ron Tremayne passed away in 2008. Bill served his family, friends, faith, civic organizations, government leaders and many boards. But he is best remembered for his character, integrity, and giving of himself in a deeply meaningful, quiet and selfless way. He was neither brash nor self-promoting, as he led his life with personal values such as honor, humility and service. Bill met his soulmate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shortly after he started working for Prudential. He and his 62-year life partner, Lora Christensen, were married within six months. They were forever by each other's side, significantly complementary, she vivacious and outgoing; he tranquil and thoughtful. The couple was blessed with three loving children, Cuyler and Lexine, of Los Angeles, Calif., Carter and Lisa, of Red Bank, N.J., and Kerry, of Tewksbury, N.J., seven cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew, Nesibeli, Brycen, Sydney, Samantha and Avery; and four step-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alec, Daniel and Caroline. Bill was endowed with a burning passion for civic and community service. With no personal agenda, a duty to help his fellow man and improve society was innate. In New Jersey, Bill was called upon and appointed by three former governors, Brendan Byrne, James Florio and Tom Kean, to address challenges via the N.J. Taxpayers Association, the Capital Needs Commission, Newark School System Study, N.J. Economic Advisory Committee and, in 1988, he was tapped to chair the N.J. Highway Authority. He was a trusted inside staff member for two New Jersey gubernatorial runs. In 1977, Bill became the Treasurer of the Bateman for Governor Committee. In 1981, Bill served on the Kean for Governor Committee. Following that successful election, he served on Kean's transition team as Director of the Treasury and Budget team. At the federal level, in 1982, Bill helped lead the Grace Commision Defense Department audit team for Johnson & Johnson/Prudential under President Ronald Reagan and was on the board of Business Executives for National Security. Locally, he was President of the Piscataway Board of Education and founding director and former chair of the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), an instrumental entity driving the ongoing 25-year modernization of downtown New Brunswick. Other boards that Bill dedicated his time to were those of Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, the RBA Group, New Jersey Council of Churches, Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey, Raritan Valley Country Club, and the New Brunswick Cultural Center. In 1996, Bill founded and was named President and CEO of HINJ, the HealthCare Institute of New Jersey, where he served in that capacity until 2001. A man of deep faith, Bill was a 57-year-member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Piscataway. Over that time, he was a lay leader, board of trustees member, an ardent fundraiser and trusted advisor to many pastors. Philanthropically, Bill and Lora have given generously to the causes that they are most passionate about. Top on their list are Christ United Methodist Church, Wilkes University, George Street Playhouse and the new N.J. Performing Arts Center in New Brunswick, envisioned by Bill while serving on the DEVCO board. Bill loved birdwatching in his earlier years and he was a member of the Audubon Society of N.J. He banded eagles and hawks in Pennsylvania and his most memorable trip was to the remote Aleutian Islands in Alaska — "closer to Russia than N.J.," he would say. Bill loved golf anytime and anywhere. He played at his home course of Raritan Valley Country Club all the way to Ireland and countless boondoggle golf trips domestically. He enjoyed golfing with friends, children and grandchildren. One of his favorite places was La Quinta, California, where Bill and Lora had a second home, often spending winters with family and friends,and of course, golfing. He was a voracious reader, loved chess, bridge, scrabble, tennis, and simply looking at nature out of his big bay windows at home. He loved dining out, traveled all over the U.S., and the world with his wife and their closest friends. Most of all, he enjoyed entertaining at home, with family and a constant stream of friends. He was a barbecuer, bartender, gardener, and whatever his loving wife, Lora, put him up to, always with a smile and without complaint. Lora and he were quite the pair for 62-years, always together, eminently complementary. Lora and family share immense gratitude and appreciation to the incomparable staff of professionals working at Parker of River Road, where Bill spent the last year. It wasn't the tasks done, but the tender genuine care and love they showed Bill that will never be forgotten. During Bill's last several years, his dear friend Dr. Abel Moreya also provided unparalleled guidance to Bill and family who were navigating difficult health care options and decisions. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please consider donating to Christ United Methodist Church in Piscataway, in Bill's honor. Bill was also predeceased by his younger sister, Marilyn Ney, in 2005, as well as by his loving grandson, Brandon. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home, Hillsborough, N.J.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store