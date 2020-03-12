INKERMAN — William F. Haas, 82, of Inkerman passed away Wednesday morning in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Jenkins Township, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Jones) Haas. He was educated in the Pittston schools. For many years, Bill was a police officer in Jenkins Township during the 1980s and prior to his retirement he was as a painter with the Painters Union. He was a member of the Wyoming United Methodist Church, where he was very active and a former Boy Scout leader. He had a passion for woodworking and gardening.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Beverly Posten; children; Beverly Pomaville, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; William Haas Jr., of Parsons, Wilkes-Barre; Rena Wright, of Trucksville; Dianna Masher, of Binghamton, N.Y.; Julia Haas, of West Nanticoke; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters; Ann Haas, of Exeter; Joan Tilley, of West Pittston; Ruth Shannon, of Pittston; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Sunday in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming with the Rev. Carol Coleman of the Wyoming United Methodist Church officiating.

Friends may call Sunday 3 to 5 p.m.

