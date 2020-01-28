MOUNTAIN TOP — Attorney William L. Higgs, 63, Mountain Top, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Fields) Higgs. Bill was a graduate of Crestwood High School, he earned his bachelor's degree at Virginia Tech and his law degree from Washington and Lee University. He believed in education but was not prideful about it and enjoyed hiking, philosophy and intense conversation.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was his daughter Lauren.

Surviving are his wife Martha Zulawski Higgs; children Brian, Salt Lake City, Utah, Alicia, Seattle, Washington, and Justin, Mountaintop; a brother, Jim and wife Sue and sisters Barbara Spencer and husband Ron and Lisa McCabe.

A Quaker memorial service will be held 9 a.m. Thursday from the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd. Mountain Top. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either;the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Heart Failure Program, the University of Pennsylvania Heart Transplant Program or the Teen Suicide Prevention Program.