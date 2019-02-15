MESHOPPEN — William Ira Cease Sr., of Meshoppen, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock.

He was born in Kingston on May 23, 1937, the son of the late Ira and Laura Newcomb Cease.

Raised in Falls, Bill was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Wilkes-Barre and an Army veteran. He was employed as a truck driver for Interstate Bakery until 1972. After retiring, he was a self-employed carpenter and a local cattle buyer. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing trips to New York and Canada.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Marilyn Jane Manning; son William I. Cease Jr., of Florida; daughter Deborah Emershaw, of Shavertown; and several nieces and nephews.

At Bill's request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

