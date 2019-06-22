EDWARDSVILLE — William J. Dervin Sr., of Edwardsville, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Huntington Mills, he was the son of the late Kalistas (Kelly) and Amelia M. Boyek Dervin and was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1950. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt during Exercise Mainbrace. He was the recipient of the Navy Occupation Medal (European Clasp) and the National Defense Service Medal. Bill worked for Procter and Gamble for many years as a maintenance engineer. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville, and a member of the former Marine Corps League. Bill was an avid golfer and was proud to be a member of the Hole In One Club. He was the "go-to guy" for small engine repair and enjoyed traveling, bowling and playing shuffleboard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet M. Hydock Dervin, and brother Edward Dervin.

William is survived by his loving sons, William J. Dervin Jr. and his wife, Jolon, of Shavertown, and Robert J. Dervin and his wife, Sandra, of Edwardsville. He is also survived by two adoring grandchildren, Robert and Ali; his loving cat, Mitzi; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville. The Reverend Gerald Gurka will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Cyril Methodius Cemetery, Pringle, with military honors.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home and 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday morning.

Family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Residential Hospice for the excellent care given to William.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

