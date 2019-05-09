WILKES-BARRE — Mr. William J. "Bill" Greytock Sr., 83, a resident of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed into eternal life Wednesday evening, May 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his beloved family.

Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the youngest of four children to the late John and Susan (Lukas) Greytock. Educated in city schools, he was a 1953 graduate of the James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Following graduation, Mr. Greytock proudly served for two years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Salem, being honorably discharged from duty in August 1957.

Upon his return to the Wyoming Valley, Bill furthered his education by attaining a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Wilkes College.

Until his retirement, he was employed as a bookkeeper for Apex Building Products Co. of Edwardsville for many years. Bill remained active after retirement. He volunteered tax preparation services at the Plains Senior Citizen Center, prepared tax returns for family and friends and assisted with bookkeeping services for his dear friend, Wayne, at Nick's Furniture.

Bill had a strong Catholic faith and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Slovak Church until its closing. He returned to his family home parish of St. Benedict's, the former St. Dominic's in Parsons.

Proud of his Slovak heritage, Mr. Greytock held a life membership and served as accountant and board of governors for the North End Slovak Citizens Club of Wilkes-Barre, where his father, John, was a founding member. Bill served as auditor for the Rev. Joseph Murgas Group 7 of the Slovak Catholic Sokols. He was a third degree member of Wilkes-Barre Council 302 of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling with his family. Pop enjoyed all kinds of animals and was nuts about the neighborhood squirrels, who will truly miss their daily peanut feedings.

Known as "Pop" or "Poppy" to those who knew and loved him, Bill will be remembered as being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his adoring family. His tall stature was only equaled by his soft-spoken demeanor. His family and friends will miss his advice through his many "poppyisms" arrived at only after analyzing all the options. Lively conversations would ensue at times, especially when politics was the topic.

Mr. Greytock was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, the former Maryann Biros, in 1985. Also preceding him was a brother, John Greytock Jr., and a sister, Mildred Biros.

Left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory are his children, Donna Greytock Baird and her companion, Bernie Thompson, Deborah "Debbie" Chase and her husband, William, all of Wilkes-Barre, William "Billy" Greytock Jr. and his wife, Nikki, of Raleigh, N.C., and Michele Thomas and her husband, Joseph, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren include D.J. and Meredythe Baird, Dr. William Chase and his wife, Elizabeth, Suzanne Chase and her fiancé, James Hughes, William John "Will" III and Rachel Maryann Greytock; great-grandchildren Ayla, Evan and Aria Chase; sister Mrs. Eleanor Kuter and his favorite niece, Colette Pecuch, of Wilkes-Barre; cousins Srs. Joseph Marie and Jo Louise; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved grandpup, "Snoopy."

Special thanks to his nurses at home, Debbie and Tassy, Dr. Frank Olshemski and staff, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, the staff at the Heart Hospital of Geisinger Wyoming Valley and numerous caregivers.

Funeral services for Bill will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning from the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Parish, 155 Austin Ave., Parsons. The Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic, pastor of Epiphany Parish, Sayre, and longtime family friend will serve as principal celebrant and homilist.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Cemetery of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Dorchester Drive, Dallas, where honors will be accorded by family members serving in the military.

Relatives and friends may join the Greytock family for visitation and remembrances from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Father Joseph Kearney will conduct a short prayer service during the evening service.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Greytock's name to St. Vincent DePaul's Soup Kitchen, 39 E. Jackson St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18701, and Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Suite 120, Forty Fort, PA 18704.

