EDWARDSVILLE — William "Bill" J. Johnson, 57, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

Born in Korn Krest, he was the son of the late William McGuire and Lorraine Barker. Bill was an immensely talented, self-taught contractor who spent much of his life in the home improvement industry. He was employed by Blakeslee Home Improvement for 20+ years. He then owned and operated Johnson Family Home Improvement, building custom homes, renovations and remodeling. Most recently, he was employed as a property manager.

Bill and his wife discovered a passion and love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, traveling the open road to enjoy the beauty and splendor of nature and our country's breathtaking national parks. They traveled across the U.S. every spring, summer and fall, including cross-country trips several times. They were members of the local Electric City Chapter HOG.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, William; three brothers, David Barker, James Barker and Charles Dupre; and nephew, David Bruce Wallace.

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane (Rychwalski) Johnson; daughter Michelle Johnson and her husband, John Fallon, of Trucksville; and two granddaughters he cherished dearly, Fiona and Scarlett.

He is also survived by his sisters, Colleen Krashnak and her husband, Andy, of Harveys Lake, Susan Boice and her husband, Dale, of Noxen, and Mary Solomon and her late husband, Jack, of Wilkes-Barre; brother Larry Ridolfi, of Berwick; and sister-in-law Linda Barker, of Edwardsville. He is survived by many nephews and nieces, many of whom he was a second father to and will miss him deeply.

A viewing for Bill will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown.