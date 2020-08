HANOVER TWP. — William J. Keating, 85, of Hanover Township, died Aug. 10, 2020. Celebration of Bill's Life will begin Monday, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Tuesday, with gathering at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Aloysius, Wilkes-Barre. Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.