EXETER — William J. Kroski Jr., 66, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late William and Florence Wydra Kroski. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area, Class of 1970. Mr. Kroski was employed at Keystone Automotive of Exeter for 25 years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Lowe's Distribution Center. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter. He was very active in the dart and shuffle board leagues in the area. He was an avid Eagles, Phillies and Sixers fan who loved to set sail on a cruise and spend his summer vacations in Aruba. Bill was well-known in his neighborhood for his gardening and lush lawns he worked on.

Surviving is his wife of 30 years, the former Sarah McHugh; step-son Bob McHugh and his wife, Linda, of Archbald; brothers John (Jack) Kroski and his wife, Linda, of Spring Brook Township, and Michael Kroski, of West Wyoming; and sister Denise Bellanco, of Nicholson.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, with Pastor Michael E. Finn officiating.