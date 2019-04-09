William J. "Cherokee" Stiles passed away peacefully with family by his side in Clearwater, Fla., at the age of 60 on March 26, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre to parents Lavere and Catherine Beighe Stiles on March 20, 1959. He graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre.

Bill had a spirit of independence, owning Cherokee Tavern, of Wilkes-Barre, and Bill Stiles' Cherokee Tavern in Pringle. He was also an independent medical courier contractor.

Bill enjoyed spending time by the pool and had a passion for driving. He was an avid Penn State fan, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his two furry friends, Maxwell and Junior.

He was a member of Irem Temple Shrine, Landmark Lodge No. 442, Wilkes-Barre, Keystone Consistory of Scranton, and American Legion post No. 0275 of Dunedin, Fla.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sheila Domyan Stiles; brothers, Lavere Stiles and his wife, Kelly, and LaMotte Stiles; sister, Catherine Gavlick and her husband, Robert, and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering held April 6, in Florida. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or Pinellas County Animal Services.