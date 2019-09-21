WILKES-BARRE — With heavy hearts and much sorrow felt by his family, William (Vince) Konsavage, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Frank and Tillie Konsavage. Vince attended G.A.R. Memorial High School. Prior to his retirement in 1995 he was employed for many years with Inter Metro Industries.

Vince was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to its closure he had been a member of Holy Trinity Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he served as an usher.

He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Vince was also an avid bowler having bowled five perfect games. One of his passions was to bake pies for all of his family and friends for birthdays and special occasions.

During his lifetime, Vince met everyone with a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He was instantly liked by everyone he met.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Vera Sofa, Helen Konetski, Marian Poris, Ramona Kashuba and Emma Shorts.

Vince is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Gayz Konsavage; by his sons, John Konsavage and his wife, Joan, of Plains Township and James Konsavage and his wife, Theresa, of Plains Township; grandchildren, Robert, Jill, William, Danielle, Stephanie, Jordan, Jeffrey and Christopher; great-grandson, Aiden; brother, Frank Konsavage and his wife, Maryann, of Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the .

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Vince's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.