PLAINS TWP. — William L. Rogaski Sr., 73, of Plains Township, passed away Monday evening, June 24, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in the Hudson Section of Plains Township, he was the son of the late Stephen and Violet (Suchoski) Rogaski.

Bill was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1964, and was an Army veteran, serving with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Field Artillery Battalion. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542, Plains Township.

Bill was an avid New York Yankee, Chicago Bears and Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. Known as "Pop Pop" by his grandchildren, he never missed a function or game they were involved in. He was so proud of each and every one of them and they were his life, along with his wife and children. Bill was "Mr. Fix-It" and would offer a helping hand in anything that needed to be fixed or repaired.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Rogaski.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, the former Nancy Dombzalski; son William Rogaski Jr.; daughters Kim Lukashewski and her husband, Brian, and Keri Colleran and her husband, Stephen, all of Plains Township; grandchildren Amber, Kaitlyn, Emily, Abigale, Gabrielle, Brooklyn and Trevor; brother-in-law John Dombzalski and his wife, Andrea; nephew John Dombzalski Jr.; and niece Tara Dombzalski.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to the in Bill's memory.

For additional information or to leave Bill's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.