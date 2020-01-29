SHAVERTOWN — William Gordon Laity, of Shavertown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at River Run Nursing Center, Kingston.

He was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Edwardsville a son of the late Edwin and Anna Bacho Laity. A graduate of Edwardsville High School he was an Army veteran of World War II. He also served in the 109th Field Artillery, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He was employed as a pressman for the Times Leader, Citizens Voice and Offset Paperback Manufacturing. He was preceded in death by several brothers and a sister.

Surviving are his wife, Jean (Lawson) Laity; children Elizabeth (John) Owens, Linda Sue Laity, Matthew (Pamelajean) Laity, Pamela Laity, Andrew (Mary Ann) Laity; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, James Laity.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Green Street Baptist Chapel, 25 Green St., Edwardsville. Services will be conducted by Pastor David Miklas. Interment with military honors will be in Huntsville Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Donations can be made to the memorial fund at the Green Street Baptist Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.betzjastremski.com.