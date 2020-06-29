William M. Lawson
DALLAS — William M. Lawson, of Dallas and formerly of Shavertown, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Village at Greenbriar, at the age of 93.

Bill was raised in South Wilkes-Barre, attending Meyers High School, Class of 1945, of which he was class president. That same year he enlisted in the Navy and served as an Aviation Electrician's Mate First Class on Saipan and Guam. For thirty-eight years Bill worked in the telecommunications business, first with Western Electric and later with Verizon as an installer and chief switchman for the companies. He was a devoted member of Shavertown United Methodist Church.

Bill leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Dorothy (née Yencha), son, Donald, of Palmerton; daughters, Joan Bigelow (Richard), of Nuangola, and Sandra Mahle (Douglas), of Loyalville; grandchildren, Julie Craig, Susan Bigelow and Shelby Lawson; and three great-grandsons, Ryan, Alex and Matthew Craig.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Obadiah and Sarah Morgan Lawson, and his brother, Eugene Lawson.

Funeral services will be held privately from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown. The Rev. Robin Baer, pastor of Shavertown United Methodist Church, will officiate. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Shavertown.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
My mother, Regina Lawson, and I, Chuck LaMarca, want to extend our deepest sympathy and love for Bill and his family. My Mother loved Bill and Dot and has nothing but kind words and love for the family. I too was proud to be a part of your family. Thank you all for our fond memories! Rest In Peace Uncle Bill! Our love and condolences to the Lawson family.
Chuck LaMarca and Regina Lawson
Family
