EXETER — William Michael Ostrowski, 72, of Exeter, died Thursday Aug. 27, 2020.

Born March 12, 1948, in Kingston, Bill was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Ostrowski.

He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and the University of Pennsylvania. He was a registered professional mechanical engineer, spending his career with the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Company and Barrett-Haentjens.

Bill married his wife of 50 years, Patricia (née Mazar) on Aug. 8, 1970, in West Wyoming.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Paul, grandson, Ian Frey and brother-in-law, Thomas Mazar.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughter, Stephanie Frey and granddaughter, Zoe Frey, daughter, Tracie Ostrowski (Dave) and granddaughter, Emilia Ettipio; brother, Joseph (Mona) and their children, brother-in-law, Ric Mazar (Carol) and their daughter.

A private service will be conducted at the convenience of the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave. Wyoming.