William O. Ashton
WILKES-BARRE — William O. Ashton, 97, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born in Wilkes Barre, William was the son of the late Horace and Ann (Owens) Ashton. He enjoyed 64 years of marriage with his wife, Jeannette (Gregory) Ashton, before her death in 2018. He was a kind and gentle soul.

A graduate of James M. Coughlin High School in 1940 and the Dean School of Business at Wyoming Seminary, William was a parts manager for LB Smith Co. (formerly Standard Equipment Co.), retiring in 1989, after 36 years of service.

He served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a member of the 33rd Infantry Regiment of the Caribbean Command in Trinidad, Suriname and St. Lucia BWI. William was a Master Mason and 69-year member of Lodge No. 61, F&AM.

He was a longtime member of the former First United Methodist Church, Wilkes Barre and was currently a member of Dorranceton United Methodist Church, Kingston.

William is survived by his two children: Scott W. Ashton, husband of Kathy, of Durham, N.C., and Beth Ann Herbert, wife of Edward, of Lititz; grandchildren: Kristen Scarbro, wife of Kyle; Matthew Ashton; Dylan Herbert; Maura Greg, wife of Matthew; and Dustin Herbert; three great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held.

The family requests memorial contributions in William's memory be made to Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley, 190 S. Sprague Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
