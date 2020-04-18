LINCOLN, Del. — William P. Matiskella, 82, of Lincoln, Del., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Matiskella was born in Kingston and was the son of the late Philip and Stella Matiskella. He was retired from the Pennsylvania State Police after 32 years of service. He also worked at the River Run Golf Course as a groundskeeper. He enjoyed golf, boating and camping. He was a honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Ocean City, Md., a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Frank Albert Memorial Lodge No. 43, Wyoming, the Pennsylvania State Police Retirees Assoc., and St. John's Catholic Church, Milford, Del. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Matiskella was predeceased by his former wife, Arline Matiskella.

Mr. Matiskella is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bobby Lee Matiskella; his daughter, Michelle M. Williams, of Harrisburg; his sons, William M. Matiskella, of Jonestown and Eric C. Matiskella, of Harrisburg; his step-son, Pete M. Monismith, of Titusville, Fla.; seven granddaughters; two great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Harrisburg, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, 17111-3710.

Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg.

