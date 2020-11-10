FALLS — The Rev. William P. Wilson, 80, formally of Falls, passed away Nov. 6, 2020, at the Wilkes Barre General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in New York City on June 26, 1940, he was the son of the late William H. and Frances V. McElroy Wilson.

Fr. Bill was a priest from the Archdiocese of Newark, but served at several area churches from the area over the years, including Nativity B.V.M., Tunkhannock, St. Barbara (former St. Cecelia), Exeter, St. John's the Evangelist, Pittston and Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dupont.

He is survived by niece, Nancy Ryan-Fitzgerald and husband, Michael; nephew, Christopher Ryan and wife, Sunny; several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Fr. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Wilson Ryan.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Rev. William P. Wilson's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, N.J. A viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Following CDC guidelines, those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Those of you who may wish to attend Fr. Bill's service but are unable can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 10 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com, under Reverend William Wilson's tribute page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Fr. Bills name to the Capuchin Sisters' Support Fund, c/o Nativity BVM, P.O. Box 186, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.