BEAR CREEK TWP. — William R. Ackerman, 78, of Bear Creek Township, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a recent illness.

He was the son of the late William C. and Eleanor Ackerman. A brother, Keith, and sister Marilyn Kepler greeted him in heaven.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Barbara S. Webb; children Valerie, Kristin and Eric Ackerman; family friend, Kevin Danaher; brother Mark; and nieces, nephews and furry friends.

He served with the Army in Germany as a medic and retired from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after 34 years. He had many hobbies, including RC airplanes, home improvement, firearms and searching for arrowheads and artifacts.

Dad nudged us to do the best you can, learn more than you know now and enjoy life. Thanks Dad.

Services will be private at his request. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.hughbhughes.com.