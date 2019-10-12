KINGSTON — William R. Dungan Sr., 93, formerly of Kingston, died on Oct. 10, 2019, at Brandywine Senior Living, East Norritown.

Born Dec. 6, 1925, in Berlin, Md., he was the son of the late Earl and Mary Marders Dungan. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

Bill had resided on East Bennett Street, Kingston, for over 60 years. Prior to his retirement he was a pipe fitter at Air Products. He was a member of Dorranceton United Methodist Church, Kingston. He was past Master of Kingston Lodge, No. 395, F & AM and Irem Temple.

Preceding him in death by the love of his life, his "baby doll," wife, Jean Lawson Dungan, of 66 years, and his son, William Dungan Jr.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandra and her husband, Frank Husband, of Norristown; grandchildren, Jennifer Husband-Elsier, of King of Prussia, and her husband, David Elsier, Jessica Husband, of Ardmore, wife is Courtney Custer, Danae Husband-Mitrovich, of Ambler, husband is Michael Mitrovich; and four great-grandchildren, Jack Elsier, Gus Cunninghan and Issac and Willow Mitrovich.

Funeral at 12:30 p.m. on Monday from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment with Military Honors will be at Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 11 a.m. on Monday until service time. A Masonic service will be held conducted at noon.

Memorial contributions, can be made to Luzerne County SPCA or to Montgomery SPCA.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence visit www.hughbhughes.com.