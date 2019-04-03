HARDING — William R. Prebola Sr., 86, of Harding, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Born in Plains Township on Dec. 4, 1932, he was the son of the late Andrew and Helen Wallo Prebola.

He grew up in Orange and was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a supervisor for Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. in Mountain Top for over 25 years.

He was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast and truly enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in all of their sports and school activities. He enjoyed spending time at Pocono Downs at Mohegan Sun, where he made many friends.

He was a loving father, grandfather and brother and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsa Piatnik Prebola, in 2002; brothers Andrew Prebola and Robert Prebola; and son-in-law Thomas Mazar.

Surviving are his children, Michele Mazar, of Harding, Mary Ellen Scalzo and her husband, Sal, of Harding, with whom he resided, Dr. William Prebola Jr. and his wife, Marianne, of Tunkhannock, and Edward Prebola and Lauren Mattie, of Forty Fort; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Scalzo and her husband, Anthony, of West Pittston; brother Gerald Prebola and his wife, Rose, of West Pittston; sisters-in-law Marian Pizano, of Exeter, Evelyn Siegel, of Havre de Grace, Md., Marcella Whalen, of Cabin John, Md., Gloria Piatnik, of Harding, and Dolores Prebola, of Westland, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, 585 Mt. Olivet Rd., Carverton. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704. To leave an online condolence, visit Bill's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.