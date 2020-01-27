Attorney William Reid Keller

Attorney William Reid Keller, a resident of Brooks Estates, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Forty Fort United Methodist Church, Wyoming and Yeager Avenues, Forty Fort, with The Rev. Dr. Michael Stine officiating.

Friends and relatives may call at the church from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, until service time.

