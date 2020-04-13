WYOMING — William Richard Costigan, of Wyoming, died Thursday in the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after an illness.

Born 1953 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Peter and Genevieve Costigan. William was a devoted Marine and full of love. He was beloved by friends, family, and neighbors. A dear friend to all who knew him. Avid fisherman, and sportsman, he never let sunny day pass in vain. He was very proud of his time served in the Marine Corps, the American flag and his Irish heritage.

William was proud of his devotion to his children and grandchildren, and keeping his word. He was a strong believer in his faith and the integrity of a firm handshake; his handshake was his bond. William will certainly be missed by many, but the songs of his heart can be remembered through Motown, the Regulators and a hearty laugh.

In the words of William Richard Costigan "better days are coming, Semper Fi."

Surviving are his daughters, Kellyann Costigan and her companion David Frantz, of Kunkletown, Jennifer Harvey and her fiancé Salvatore Gallo, of Gouldsboro, and Kathryn Costigan of Jim Thorpe; his son William Costigan and wife Natalie, of Wyoming; and grandchildren David, Tricia, Jeffery, Gabriel, Michael, Isaiah, Andrew, Micah, Maddie and Liam.

He was also preceded in death by brothers James and Peter Costigan

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, private military graveside services will be held in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Wyoming.

The family encourages memorial contributions be made in William's honor to the National Veterans Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.