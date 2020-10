TAYLOR — William Scherer, 49, of Taylor, died Oct. 25, 2020. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday for a walk-through visitation at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen Of The Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. Masks and social distancing mandatory.