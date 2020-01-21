LOPEZ — William A. St. Clair, age 84 of Lopez, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

He was born in Danville on Aug. 14, 1935, and was the son of the late Hugh and Caroline Holdren St. Clair.

William graduated from Danville High School in 1954 and received an honorable discharge as a Sgt. from the US Army and later from the U.S. Army Reserves. After 27 years of employment at Proctor and Gamble Paper Products in Mehoopany, he and his late wife, Jean Elaine St. Clair, traveled extensively throughout the world.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Hugh St. Clair; sisters, Betty Jane Lynn, Rose Angus and Barbara Jean Pisczak; and granddaughter, Holly St. Clair.

William is survived by sons Lee A. and his wife, Lisa, of Swoyersville, Andrew W. and his wife, Laura, of Plains Township, Jason P. of Mechanicsburg, John H. and his wife Jacqueline of Tunkhannock and Erik W. and his wife Kelly of Dallas; daughters Amy J. Pettit and her husband, Matthew, of Lenhartsville and Kay E. Davis of Philadelphia; brother Charles St. Clair; sisters Margaret Moyer, Anna Schlott and Nancy Oliver; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, PO Box 1, Lehman, PA 18627.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.