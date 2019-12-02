FORT COLLINS, Colo. — William T. Church, 72, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Moscow, died on Nov. 3, 2019. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Harriet and Harold Church.

William is preceded in death by his parents and son, Christopher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Church; sons, William and Steven; daughter, Kelly; as well as sister, Bonnie Macdonald, of Kingston.

Memorial service was held on Nov. 12, 2019, at Timberline Church, Fort Collins, Colo.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.