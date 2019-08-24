JUPITER, Fla. — Bill Thomas, of Jupiter, Florida, formerly of Kingston, passed away suddenly on Jan. 19, 2019, at the age of 76.

Born in Kingston to the late William Walter Thomas Sr. and Jeanette Jones, he was raised in Edwardsville and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1960. He was proud to have served his country in the Army in the late 1960s. While living in Pennsylvania, Bill was employed at Franklin First Federal Savings & Loan for 17 years.

Bill, his wife, Carol (Jones), and their children moved from Kingston to Jupiter in 1999. From then until 2016, they owned and operated West Jupiter Camping Resort in Jupiter Farms.

Bill is best remembered for his outsized personality and love of Penn State football. He was a life member of Kingston Lodge No. 395 of the Free and Accepted Masons, Shriners International and the American Legion. You didn't have to know Bill well to know that his family and friends were the most important parts of his life.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Thomas.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol; their son, Justin (Angela) Thomas, of Fishers, Ind.; and daughter Courtney Thomas, of Jupiter, Fla.; his son, David Thomas, of Dallas; and two grandchildren, Aiden, 3, and Lillian, 1, of Fishers, Ind.

A visitation and memorial service was held in Jupiter on Jan. 25, 2019. Graveside burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Mount Greenwood Cemetery, Dallas.