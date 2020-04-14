HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — William (Bill) W. Clark, 97 of Highland Village, Texas, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He was a four year resident of Highland Village, Texas, formerly 34-year resident of Lakeway, Texas, and formerly 21-year resident of Pepper Pike, Ohio, and member of First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio.

There will be no memorial service at this time.

Survivors include his son, Victor F. Clark, of Danbury, Texas; daughter-in-law, Dana L. Clark, of Danbury, Texas; daughter, Janet C. Johnson, of Lewisville, Texas; son-in-law, Lowell A. Johnson, of Lewisville, Texas; son, Ross M. Clark, of Littleton, Colo., daughter-in-law, Angel M. Clark, of Littleton, Colo.; grandson, Trey Clark and wife, Jennifer L. Clark, of Houston, Texas; grandson, Justin R. Clark and wife, Susanne M. Clark, of Waco, Texas. Brother-in-law Robert C. Martin, of Westlake Village, Calif., and sister-in-law Dolores Martin, of Calif., and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded by his beloved wife Beverly M. Clark, parents, siblings and cousins.

He got a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering at MIT, and MBA from Harvard. He worked at ESSO, Continental Oil, Carlon and SOHIO, in various positions.

Bill will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, kindness and love of family. Travel, impressionist art, reading, sailing and snow skiing were among his many interests.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .