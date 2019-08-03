PLAINS TWP. — Wilma Beatrice Masher, 93, better known by friends as "BB," of Plains Township, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, who took outstanding care of her in her last few days of life. She lived with her son, Joseph, for 10 years up until the last seven days of her life. Her son, Joseph, and her daughters, along with her nurse's aides, take comfort in knowing they were able to care for her at home.

She was born in Exeter, a daughter of the late Frank and Veronica Roman Chupka. Wilma was a graduate of Exeter High School. She was formerly employed as a secretary in New York City. She later worked as a seamstress and embroiderer in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph John Masher Sr., in 1999; her son, John Masher; and her daughter, JoAnn Masher. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Augun; a brother, William J. Chupka; and sister Verna Heinbach.

Surviving are her children, Joseph Masher, of Plains Township, Tricia Tucker and her husband, Ken, of Old Forge, Wilhelmina Ulshafer and her husband, Don, of Weston, and Betty Ann Augun, of Hazelton; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

